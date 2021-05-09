ADVISORY EU-FUTURE/MACRON

Macron gives speech ahead of conference on future of Europe

STRASBOURG - French President Emmanuel Macron attends the official launch of the "Conference on the future of Europe" in Strasburg with opening speeches by European leaders .

SCHEDULE:

1130GMT : President of European Parliament David Sassoli welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron at the European parliament in Strasbourg

1200GMT - Beginning of the conference on the future of Europe

1205 GMT - Opening speech by Macron

