ADVISORY EU-FUTURE/MACRON

Macron gives speech ahead of conference on future of Europe
Start: 09 May 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 09 May 2021 12:00 GMT
STRASBOURG - French President Emmanuel Macron attends the official launch of the "Conference on the future of Europe" in Strasburg with opening speeches by European leaders .
SCHEDULE:
1130GMT : President of European Parliament David Sassoli welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron at the European parliament in Strasbourg
1200GMT - Beginning of the conference on the future of Europe
1205 GMT - Opening speech by Macron
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: EUROPEAN UNION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH FRENCH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com