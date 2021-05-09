COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 9 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY EU-FUTURE/MACRON

Por
REUTERSMAY 09
9 de Mayo de 2021

Macron gives speech ahead of conference on future of Europe

Start: 09 May 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 09 May 2021 12:00 GMT

STRASBOURG - French President Emmanuel Macron attends the official launch of the "Conference on the future of Europe" in Strasburg with opening speeches by European leaders .

SCHEDULE:

1130GMT : President of European Parliament David Sassoli welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron at the European parliament in Strasbourg

1200GMT - Beginning of the conference on the future of Europe

1205 GMT - Opening speech by Macron

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH FRENCH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

WhatsApp: esta es la razón por la que no eliminará cuentas de quienes no acepten términos y condiciones

WhatsApp: esta es la razón por la que no eliminará cuentas de quienes no acepten términos y condiciones

Vacunación COVID-19 en Ecatepec: cuándo inicia la inmunización de personas de 50 a 59 años

Gutiérrez Müller y López-Gatell recibirán la vacuna COVID-19 la próxima semana en la alcaldía Cuauhtémoc

Goleada de escándalo: Santos Laguna venció a Querétaro y se clasificó a la Liguilla del Guardianes 2021

Con brutal castigo: “Canelo” Álvarez venció a Saunders y se adjudicó el título de la OMB por nocaut

DEPORTES

Billy Joe Saunders terminó en el hospital por lesión en el ojo tras pelea contra Canelo Álvarez

Billy Joe Saunders terminó en el hospital por lesión en el ojo tras pelea contra Canelo Álvarez

Goleada de escándalo: Santos Laguna venció a Querétaro y se clasificó a la Liguilla del Guardianes 2021

Con brutal castigo: “Canelo” Álvarez venció a Saunders y se adjudicó el título de la OMB por nocaut

El ojo de Saunders: estos fueron los memes que arrasaron en redes tras victoria del Canelo Álvarez

Récord de asistencia en pelea de Canelo vs Sanders: 73,126 personas acudieron al estadio de Arlington

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Tú sabes lo que hiciste”: Frida Sofía dirigió mensaje hacia Enrique Guzmán

“Tú sabes lo que hiciste”: Frida Sofía dirigió mensaje hacia Enrique Guzmán

“La mejor persona”: Carlos Rivera felicitó a Cynthia Rodríguez por su cumpleaños

Televisa podría estar preparando un programa de espectáculos que competiría contra “Ventaneando”

“Me da risa”: Kuno Becker se defendió ante las acusaciones por su comportamiento

“La desalmada”: Francisco Gattorno regresó a la televisión mexicana

TENDENCIAS

Tres inspiradoras historias de rugbiers que sufrieron graves lesiones y lograron salir adelante

Tres inspiradoras historias de rugbiers que sufrieron graves lesiones y lograron salir adelante

¿Qué hacen con mis células?: lo que deben saber los donantes que quieren ayudar al avance de la ciencia

Edith Heard, experta en epigenética: “Los refugiados científicos vieron su vida destruida de un día para otro”

Cómo identificar los síntomas del síndrome post COVID-19

Cada vez se sabe más sobre los síntomas duraderos post COVID-19