ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/FRANCE

Protesters gather in Paris over climate change law
Start: 09 May 2021 13:09 GMT
End: 09 May 2021 14:08 GMT
PARIS - Protests are taking place all over France to urge the government to do more to tackle the climate emergency. Environmentalists have denounced the 'Climate law' voted by the French Assembly on Tuesday (May 4) as a failure and are calling for more ambitious measures.
