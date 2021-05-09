ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/FRANCE

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 9 de Mayo de 2021
REUTERS
9 de Mayo de 2021

Protesters gather in Paris over climate change law

Start: 09 May 2021 13:09 GMT

End: 09 May 2021 14:08 GMT

PARIS - Protests are taking place all over France to urge the government to do more to tackle the climate emergency. Environmentalists have denounced the 'Climate law' voted by the French Assembly on Tuesday (May 4) as a failure and are calling for more ambitious measures.

