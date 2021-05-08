COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 8 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Nantes run riot, scoring 3 without reply at the Stade de la Beaujoire

Home fans celebrate as Antoine Kombouare’s men secure win against Bordeaux on Saturday

Por
Newsroom Infobae
8 de Mayo de 2021

On Saturday, Bordeaux suffer an away defeat to Nantes at the Stade de la Beaujoire. Both Nantes and Bordeaux arrived on the back of wins. Nantes were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning their previous two matches in the league. The most recent was against the Brest away (4-1), the other to RC Strasburg away (2-1). Bordeaux had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 1-0 victory against Rennes. As it stands, Nantes are in 18th place, with 37 points from 36 matches, while Bordeaux sit in 15th, with 39 points from 36.

Nantes didn't take long to start the rout, with Kalifa Coulibaly opening the rout at the 19 minute mark, ending the first half 1-0.

The Yellow House started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with Imran Louza finding the net, 51 minutes in. However they weren't finished yet and Randal Kolo Muani made it 3-0 in the 70th minute to make it 3-0.

For Nantes, Roli Pereira De Sa, Marcus Coco, Renaud Emond and Fabio, came on for Kalifa Coulibaly, Moses Simon, Ludovic Blas and Sebastien Corchia. Bordeaux brought on Amadou Traore, Nicolas De Preville, Remi Oudin and Paul Baysse, to replace Sekou Mara, Mehdi Zerkane, Tom Lacoux and Edson Mexer.

The referee booked five players from Bordeaux, Edson Mexer, Loris Benito, Tom Lacoux, Nicolas De Preville and Toma Basic.

Nantes will next travel to Dijon FCO, while Bordeaux will face RC Lens at home.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

DEPORTES
FÚTBOL
LIGUE 1

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

En una semana de protestas en Colombia, misión médica ha sufrido 126 ataques

En una semana de protestas en Colombia, misión médica ha sufrido 126 ataques

Simón Levy publicó audio de supuestos actos de corrupción de Miguel Torruco, secretario de Turismo de AMLO

En fotos: con veladoras, pancartas y rezos, honran a víctimas del accidente de Línea 12 del Metro

La Unión Europea anunció un acuerdo de compra de 1.800 millones de dosis de Pfizer

La Unión Europea pidió a Estados Unidos y al Reino Unido que exporten vacunas contra el coronavirus

DEPORTES

Oficial: Neymar renovó con el PSG y seguirá en Francia hasta 2025

Oficial: Neymar renovó con el PSG y seguirá en Francia hasta 2025

Real Madrid, Barcelona y Juventus denuncian que recibieron amenazas de la UEFA para abandonar la Superliga europea

Facundo Campazzo aportó 9 asistencias y 8 rebotes, pero tuvo una mala noche con el aro en la derrota de Denver ante Utah

“Ganará por nocaut”: Julio César Chávez predijo la victoria de Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez sobre Billy Joe Saunders

Barcelona y Atlético Madrid protagonizarán un duelo clave para la definición de la liga española

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Marco Antonio Solís el “Buki” con Infobae: “La pandemia nos volvió más sensibles”

Marco Antonio Solís el “Buki” con Infobae: “La pandemia nos volvió más sensibles”

“Un velero llamado libertad”: el conmovedor tributo de Carlos Rivera a José Luis Perales

Secretos de Uma Thurman, la heroína que sobrevivió a una violación, los acosos de Harvey Weinstein y una traición de Tarantino que casi la mata

Armie Hammer fue visto en las Islas Caimán por primera vez desde las acusaciones en su contra

Quién es Roberto Devesa, Dj Patrick Miller, la figura más importante del Hi-NRG en México

TENDENCIAS

Qué son los “neuroderechos” y por qué Chile quiere ser el primer país en dar un paso para evitar que manipulen tu mente

Qué son los “neuroderechos” y por qué Chile quiere ser el primer país en dar un paso para evitar que manipulen tu mente

¿Cucarachas, arañas o serpientes? Psicólogos investigaron cuál produce más miedo y llegaron a una conclusión sorprendente

La rebelión de los pandemials, una generación atravesada por la crisis que busca cambiar al mundo

Qué es el entrenamiento invisible y por qué es fundamental para todos los corredores

Los eventos masivos tendrían un pequeño impacto en la transmisión del COVID-19 ya que es más difícil el contacto cara a cara, advierte un estudio