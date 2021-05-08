Nantes run riot, scoring 3 without reply at the Stade de la Beaujoire

On Saturday, Bordeaux suffer an away defeat to Nantes at the Stade de la Beaujoire. Both Nantes and Bordeaux arrived on the back of wins. Nantes were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning their previous two matches in the league. The most recent was against the Brest away (4-1), the other to RC Strasburg away (2-1). Bordeaux had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 1-0 victory against Rennes. As it stands, Nantes are in 18th place, with 37 points from 36 matches, while Bordeaux sit in 15th, with 39 points from 36.

Nantes didn't take long to start the rout, with Kalifa Coulibaly opening the rout at the 19 minute mark, ending the first half 1-0.

The Yellow House started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with Imran Louza finding the net, 51 minutes in. However they weren't finished yet and Randal Kolo Muani made it 3-0 in the 70th minute to make it 3-0.

For Nantes, Roli Pereira De Sa, Marcus Coco, Renaud Emond and Fabio, came on for Kalifa Coulibaly, Moses Simon, Ludovic Blas and Sebastien Corchia. Bordeaux brought on Amadou Traore, Nicolas De Preville, Remi Oudin and Paul Baysse, to replace Sekou Mara, Mehdi Zerkane, Tom Lacoux and Edson Mexer.

The referee booked five players from Bordeaux, Edson Mexer, Loris Benito, Tom Lacoux, Nicolas De Preville and Toma Basic.

Nantes will next travel to Dijon FCO, while Bordeaux will face RC Lens at home.