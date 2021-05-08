COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 8 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

Easy win for Lyon, as they put 4 past FC Lorient

Christophe Pelissier’s squad travelled to Lyon on Saturday, but came away with nothing as Lyon take the points

Por
Newsroom Infobae
8 de Mayo de 2021

Lyon enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against FC Lorient at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Saturday. Both Lyon and Lorient arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Lyon were looking to pick up points after winning last match while Lorient were coming from consecutive wins against Angers SCO and Bordeaux. As it stands, Lyon and Lorient are 3rd, (73 points) and 17th, (38 points), spots respectively, after 36 matches.

Following a goalless first half, Whatever was said in the dressing room at half time, seemed to have a positive effect on The Kids who started the second half well, with Houssem Aouar finding the net at the 53 minute mark. Lyon looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Lucas Paqueta in the 65th minute to establish a 2-0. The Kids looked to have the game under control when they scored again, thanks to a goal from Bruno Guimaraes, 71 minutes in to establish a 3-0. The momentum was now with Lyon, who then scored again through a 2nd effort from Bruno Guimaraes in the 77th minute to establish a 4-0. In the end though, Lorient secured the points emphatically, with a goal from Thomas Monconduit in the 83rd minute. The game ended with a 4-1 home victory.

For Lyon, Islam Slimani, Thiago Mendes, Habib Keita, Yaya Soumare and Malo Gusto, came on for Tino Kadewere, Houssem Aouar, Lucas Paqueta, Karl Toko Ekambi and Leo Dubois. Lorient brought on Armand Lauriente, Thomas Monconduit, Pierre-Yves Hamel, Adrian Grbic and Stephane Diarra, to replace Jerome Hergault, Fabien Lemoine, Terem Moffi, Yoane Wissa and Enzo Le Fee.

There were bookings for Bruno Guimaraes and Houssem Aouar from Lyon, and Fabien Lemoine and Pierre-Yves Hamel, for Lorient.

Lyon will next play Nîmes away, with Lorient facing FC Metz at home.

