ADVISORY PORTUGAL-EUROPE/PRESIDENCY-SUMMIT-NEWSER--UPDATED--

Por
REUTERSMAY 08
6 de Mayo de 2021

Costa, von der Leyen & Michel hold a joint news conference

Start: 08 May 2021 11:09 GMT

End: 08 May 2021 12:00 GMT

--PLEASE NOTE: SOURCE OF THIS LIVE IS AGENCY POOL (ACCESS ALL) FROM 1206GMT--

PORTO - Final news conference of the social issues summit held jointly by Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel.

SCHEDULE:

1101GMT - Family photo (EUROPEAN UNION - ACCESS ALL)

1123GMT - French President Emmanuel Macron news conference

1145GMT - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz news conference

1156GMT - Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven news conference

1206GMT - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi news conference (AGENCY POOL - ACCESS ALL)

1300GMT (DELAYED) - Costa, von der Leyen, Michel news conference

TIME TBC - Possible national news conferences (PLEASE MONITOR REUTERS CONNECT FOR SEPARATE EVENTS)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION / AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Portugal

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / PORTUGUESE / ENGLISH / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

