Sábado 8 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY PORTUGAL-EUROPE/PRESIDENCY-SUMMIT-ARRIVALS

Por
REUTERSMAY 08
6 de Mayo de 2021

EU leaders arrive for day 2 of a major European summit

Start: 08 May 2021 07:23 GMT

End: 08 May 2021 08:45 GMT

-- PLEASE NOTE: ARRIVALS WILL BE MIXED SIGNALS OF EUROPEAN UNION AND AGENCY POOL (ACCESS ALL)--

PORTO - EU leaders arrive for day 2 of a major European summit on social issues in Porot as part of Portugal's six-month rotating presidency of the European Council.

SCHEDULE:

0730GMT Arrivals

0830GMT Roundtable

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION / AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Portugal

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / VARIOUS EU LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

