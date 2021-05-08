COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 8 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY --FLASH--6113-ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/JERUSALEM-UPDATE

REUTERS
9 de Mayo de 2021

Clashes, prayers in Jerusalem on Muslim Laylat al-Qadr

Start: 08 May 2021 23:36 GMT

End: 08 May 2021 23:38 GMT

JERUSALEM/ GAZA CITY, GAZA - ashes erupted between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police outside the Old City of Jerusalem on Saturday as tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers prayed at the nearby Al-Aqsa Mosque on Islam's holy night of Laylat al-Qadr.

Source: REUTERS

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

