Sábado 8 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY EU-INDIA/NEWS CONFERENCE

REUTERS
6 de Mayo de 2021

Modi & EU leaders newser after EU-India summit

Start: 08 May 2021 13:39 GMT

End: 08 May 2021 15:00 GMT

PORTO - News conference by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa

SCHEDULE:

1410GMT - News Conference with Modi and EU leaders following EU-India leaders' meeting

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Portugal

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ENGLISH / FRENCH / PORTUGUESE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

