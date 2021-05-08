ADVISORY EU-INDIA/NEWS CONFERENCE

Modi & EU leaders newser after EU-India summit
Start: 08 May 2021 13:39 GMT
End: 08 May 2021 15:00 GMT
PORTO - News conference by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa
SCHEDULE:
1410GMT - News Conference with Modi and EU leaders following EU-India leaders' meeting
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: EUROPEAN UNION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Portugal
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: ENGLISH / FRENCH / PORTUGUESE
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com