Lille blaze past Lens, scoring 3 at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis without reply

Lille enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Lens at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Friday. Lens were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. Lille were coming from consecutive wins against Nice and Lyon. As it stands, Lens and Lille currently occupy 6th and 1st spots in the table, with 56 points and 79 points respectively after 36 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Lille, with an early penalty goal from Burak Yilmaz in the 4th minute. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a second effort from Burak Yilmaz just before half-time. The first half ended 0-2.

Les Dogues continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Jonathan David finding the net at the 60 minute mark. The game ended 3-0.

For Lens, Ismael Boura, Florian Sotoca, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Tony Mauricio and David Da Costa, came on for Jonathan Clauss, Gael Kakuta, Ignatius Kpene Ganago, Cheick Oumar Doucoure and Seko Fofana. Lille replaced Luiz Araujo, Jonathan David, Burak Yilmaz, Zeki Celik and Xeka for Jonathan Ikone, Tim Weah, Yusuf Yazici, Jeremy Pied and Domagoj Bradaric.

The referee booked five players. Clement Michelin and Steven Fortes from Lens, who saw yellow cards and Clement Michelin (2 yellow cards), sent off with a red, as well as for Lille Luiz Araujo and Jose Fonte also seeing yellows.

Lens will next travel to Bordeaux, while Lille will face Saint-Étienne at home.