Viernes 7 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY PORTUGAL-EUROPE/PRESIDENCY-SUMMIT-SPEECHES-NEWSER

REUTERS
6 de Mayo de 2021

Von der leyen, Michel and Costa joint news conference

Start: 07 May 2021 16:48 GMT

End: 07 May 2021 18:30 GMT

PORTO - Joint news conference by Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel.

SCHEDULE:

1630-1730GMT - Speeches by von der leyen, Michel, Sassoli, Costa and social partners and civil society

1740GMT - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Portugal

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / FRENCH / PORTUGUESE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

