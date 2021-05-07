ADVISORY PORTUGAL-EUROPE/PRESIDENCY-SUMMIT-SPEECHES-NEWSER

Von der leyen, Michel and Costa joint news conference
Start: 07 May 2021 16:48 GMT
End: 07 May 2021 18:30 GMT
PORTO - Joint news conference by Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel.
SCHEDULE:
1630-1730GMT - Speeches by von der leyen, Michel, Sassoli, Costa and social partners and civil society
1740GMT - News conference
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: EUROPEAN UNION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Portugal
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / FRENCH / PORTUGUESE
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com