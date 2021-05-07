COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 7 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/HARTLEPOOL --TIME APPROX/possible only--

REUTERSMAY 07
7 de Mayo de 2021

Results expected in northern England's Hartlepool

Start: 07 May 2021 04:30 GMT

End: 07 May 2021 12:00 GMT

Hartlepool - Results expected in the northern English town of Hartlepool, where residents were voting for a new member of parliament on Thursday, a test of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the future of the opposition Labour Party's new leader.

SCHEDULE:

0300GMT APPROX - Results expected to be announced

Reuters

