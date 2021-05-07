ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/HARTLEPOOL --TIME APPROX

Results expected in northern England's Hartlepool

Start: 07 May 2021 02:30 GMT

End: 07 May 2021 12:00 GMT

Hartlepool - Results expected in the northern English town of Hartlepool, where residents were voting for a new member of parliament on Thursday, a test of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the future of the opposition Labour Party's new leader.

SCHEDULE:

0300GMT APPROX - Results expected to be announced

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com