ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/HARTLEPOOL --TIME APPROX

Results expected in northern England's Hartlepool
Start: 07 May 2021 02:30 GMT
End: 07 May 2021 12:00 GMT
Hartlepool - Results expected in the northern English town of Hartlepool, where residents were voting for a new member of parliament on Thursday, a test of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the future of the opposition Labour Party's new leader.
SCHEDULE:
0300GMT APPROX - Results expected to be announced
