COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 6 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/HARTLEPOOL --TIME APPROX--

Por
REUTERSMAY 07
7 de Mayo de 2021

Results expected in northern England's Hartlepool

Start: 07 May 2021 02:30 GMT

End: 07 May 2021 12:00 GMT

Hartlepool - Results expected in the northern English town of Hartlepool, where residents were voting for a new member of parliament on Thursday, a test of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the future of the opposition Labour Party's new leader.

SCHEDULE:

0300GMT APPROX - Results expected to be announced

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Murió Osvaldo Trejo, actor de doblaje que fue la voz de Ryomen Sukuna en “Jujutsu Kaisen”

Murió Osvaldo Trejo, actor de doblaje que fue la voz de Ryomen Sukuna en “Jujutsu Kaisen”

Qué dijo Renata Notni tras ser cuestionada por su romance con Diego Boneta

San Lorenzo enfrenta a 12 de Octubre obligado al triunfo para seguir con chances en la Copa Sudamericana

“No tengo padrinos”: Samuel García negó tener el respaldo de AMLO en su campaña por NL

Coronavirus en México al 6 de mayo de 2021: se registraron 166 nuevas muertes en las últimas 24 horas

DEPORTES

San Lorenzo enfrenta a 12 de Octubre obligado al triunfo para seguir con chances en la Copa Sudamericana

San Lorenzo enfrenta a 12 de Octubre obligado al triunfo para seguir con chances en la Copa Sudamericana

Quién es Florian Thauvin, jugador que podría reencontrase con Gignac en Tigres

Quién es Jennifer Peña, la cantante que interpretará el himno de EEUU en la pelea de Canelo vs Saunders

La Liga de Expansión y su objetivo para que mujeres dirijan partidos la próxima temporada

Cómo el “pacto de caballeros” orilló a clubes de la Liga MX a ser citados por la COFECE

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Murió Osvaldo Trejo, actor de doblaje que fue la voz de Ryomen Sukuna en “Jujutsu Kaisen”

Murió Osvaldo Trejo, actor de doblaje que fue la voz de Ryomen Sukuna en “Jujutsu Kaisen”

Qué dijo Renata Notni tras ser cuestionada por su romance con Diego Boneta

Robert Downey Jr. está de luto: murió Jimmy Rich, su amigo y asistente

Survivor México por fin ganó en rating a Televisa: este fue el programa que derrotó

Quién es Jennifer Peña, la cantante que interpretará el himno de EEUU en la pelea de Canelo vs Saunders

TENDENCIAS

Actividad física y COVID-19: por qué ser una persona activa resulta una buena defensa para hacerle frente a la cara más grave del virus

Actividad física y COVID-19: por qué ser una persona activa resulta una buena defensa para hacerle frente a la cara más grave del virus

Divorcio gris, el fenómeno que puso de manifiesto la disolución del matrimonio de Bill y Melinda Gates

Cuál será el escenario de la pandemia en los próximos años

Alterar las dosis de las vacunas: los expertos no ven problemas con la seguridad pero ponen en duda sobre lo que pueda ocurrir con la inmunidad

WhatsApp: el truco para contestar mensajes sin aparecer en línea