“Canelo” Álvarez buscará la unificación de títulos de peso supermediano ante 70.000 personas

SHOTLIST ARLINGTON, TEJAS, ESTADOS UNIDOS6 DE MAYO DE 2021FUENTE: AFPTV 1. Plano general del boxeador mexicano Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez respondiendo preguntas de la prensa2. Plano medio del boxeador mexicano Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez respondiendo preguntas de la prensa3. Primer plano del boxeador mexicano Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez respondiendo preguntas de la prensa4. Plano general del boxeador mexicano Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez respondiendo preguntas de la prensa5. Paneo de abajo a arriba de un crucifijo de oro y diamantes colgando del cuello de Canelo a su rostro 6. SOUNDBITE 1 - Saúl “Canelo” ´Álvarez, boxeador (hombre, Spanish, 14 seg.): "Es una pelea difícil, una pelea difícil no, por el estilo que tiene, es un estilo muy complicado, y ahora con el ring que tiene casi come el estadio de los Cowboys, pero más complicada no? Pero estamos listos para eso." 7. Paneo de izquierda a derecha del boxeador mexicano Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez respondiendo preguntas en un evento 8. Plano general del boxeador mexicano Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez respondiendo preguntas en un evento 9. Plano medio del boxeador mexicano Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez respondiendo preguntas en un evento 10. Cambio de foco del boxeador mexicano Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez respondiendo preguntas en un evento 11. Primer plano de la pantalla de un teléfono celular grabando a Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez12. Paneo de izquierda a derecha del estadio AT&T, donde 70 000 aficionados verán la pelea de box13. Plano medio del estadio AT&T, donde 70 000 aficionados verán la pelea de box14. Primer plano de un póster gigante colgando del estadio promocionando la pelea entre el mexicano Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez y el británico Billy Joe Saunders ///-----------------------------------------------------------2 DEPECHES DE CONTEXTE: Canelo fights Saunders to unify titles before 70,000 in TexasArlington, United States, 6 Mayo 2021 (AFP) - Saul "Canelo" Alvarez faces Britain's undefeated Billy Joe Saunders in a world super middleweight unification showdown Saturday with 70,000 spectators expected, the largest US sports crowd since the coronavirus pandemic.Alvarez will risk his World Boxing Council and World Boxing Association titles at AT&T Stadium while Saunders defends his World Boxing Organization crown at the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas."I feel really thankful with the response of the people and that boxing brings everything back to normal for this fight," Alvarez said Thursday through a translator.Saunders had been concerned about the size of the ring, threatening a pull out over the "phone booth" dimensions, but didn't mention the issue as he spoke about how much the spectacle bout meant to him."I've been dreaming this since I was a little boy. I've visualized this day coming since I was five or six," Saunders said."We can all have the tough talk about growing up. I'm not here apart from one reason -- to win. We haven't had the heart and soul and IQ I'll bring to the ring on Saturday to win."Alvarez, fancied 8-1 by oddsmakers, is 55-1 with two drawn and 37 knockouts. He has 13 wins and a draw since suffering his lone loss at the hands of Floyd Mayweather by majority decision in 2013.The Mexican star -- whose career includes wins over Shane Mosley, Amir Khan, Miguel Cotto and Gennady Golovkin -- makes his second defense of the WBA and WBC titles he won by unanimous decision over Britain's Callum Smith by unanimous decision last December in San Antonio.Alvarez stopped Turkey's Avni Yildirim in February at Miami in defending his crowns for the first time."He has done brilliant things for boxing. He's a good champion," said Saunders. "There's a time in life when you get tested. Sometimes that can make it difficult on you."I think he's going to be bumping into the wrong man on Saturday night. I'm looking forward to a good fight and I'm looking forward to winning."Alvarez says he's ready for whatever Saunders brings."I've been in a lot of big fights," Alvarez said. "This is another day at the office. I come to win."Saunders, a 31-year-old English southpaw and former world middleweight champion, captured the WBO crown with a unanimous decision over Germany's Shefat Isufi.He improved to 30-0 with 14 knockouts last December with a unanimous decision win at London over Britain's Martin Murray in his second defense of the title."He's a great fighter. He has a lot of abilities," Alvarez said of Saunders. "But I'm not the same fighter as six or seven years ago and come Saturday I will show that."Saunders isn't overawed at the crowd or the chance to make his dreams real."There's added pressure coming for both of us in this fight," Saunders said. "We don't want to go home a loser."The other major champion in the 168-pound (76.2kg) division is unbeaten American Caleb Plant, the International Boxing Federation king who is 21-0 with 12 knockouts.A bout with Plant to determine an undisputed champion is a likely next fight for Saturday's winner. - Soto to fight Takayama - On the undercard, Mexico's Elwin Soto will defend his WBO junior flyweight crown against Japan's Katsunari Takayama, a 37-year-old former world minimumweight champion making his US debut.Takayama is 32-8 with 12 knockouts while Soto, 24, is 18-1 with 12 knockouts and making his third defense of the title he took from Puerto Rico's Angel Acosta by knockout in 2019."I'm very happy for the opportunity," Soto said through a translator. "I want to come out and be victorious and then I'll think about unifying all the belts in the 105-pound division."That would set him on a path against unbeaten WBA champion Hiroto Kyoguchi of Japan or undefeated WBC champion Kenshiro Teraji of Japan. But first, he must get past Takayama, who hopes to win a world crown in his second weight class and returning from a five-year layoff last December."I'm looking forward to getting back a title," Takayama said through a translator. "I've had a career through these past 20 years so I'm ready to fight."js/rcw ------------------------------------------------------------- Saunders protesta por el ring del combate contra el mexicano 'Canelo' Álvarez =(Fotos archivo)= Los Angeles, 4 Mayo 2021 (AFP) - El británico Billy Joe Saunders amenazó este martes con no pelear ante el mexicano Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez por la unificación de títulos de peso supermediano debido a las dimensiones del cuadrilátero del combate en Texas.El combate entre Saunders y Álvarez está previsto para el sábado en el AT&T Stadium, hogar de los Dallas Cowboys de la NFL, de Arlington (Texas) ante unos 60.000 aficionados, el mayor aforo de un evento deportivo en Estados Unidos desde que comenzó la pandemia.Este martes, sin embargo, el británico puso en duda la pelea al protestar con furia contra el tamaño del ring que se ha instalado en el recinto, alertando de que cada lado mide únicamente entre 16 y 18 pies (4,9 y 5,5 metros), unas dimensiones menores al cuadrilátero de 24 pies (7,3) que esperaba. "El problema es que vengo aquí e intentan meterme en una cabina telefónica en vez de en un ring de boxeo", dijo Saunders en una entrevista a la radio británica TalkSport.El estadio "tiene cientos y cientos de pies de largo y quieren poner un ring de 16 a 18 (pies) en medio", reclamó. "Para mí, eso es inaceptable. Quiero un ring de 24 pies y me dicen que no va a suceder y que es lo que es. Pero se lo he dejado a mi equipo y estoy seguro de que lo solucionarán. Si no, no habrá pelea". Ante señalamientos de que Saunders intenta ganar la batalla psicológica, el púgil de 31 años insistió en que sus reclamos son genuinos."Es un combate de unificación, no un título británico. Es como si alguien entrenara en la pista de 200 metros lisos y otro en la de 400 metros lisos. Hay una gran diferencia", subrayó.Saunders, que el martes eludió una sesión de fotos conjunta con Álvarez para medios de comunicación, dijo que el tamaño reducido del ring estaba diseñado para beneficiar el estilo más agresivo de la estrella mexicana. "Su plan de juego no es esperar, su plan de juego es ir a por mí", dijo. "Y quiero un lugar donde pueda moverme y sacar mi boxeo".Álvarez, que posee un balance de 55 victorias (37 nocauts), una derrota y dos empates, pondrá en juego sus coronas del Consejo Mundial de Boxeo (CMB) y de la Asociación Mundial de Boxeo (AMB) contra Saunders, campeón invicto de la Organización Mundial de Boxeo (OMB) con 30 victorias (14 nocauts) y ninguna derrota.rcw/gbv/gfe -------------------------------------------------------------