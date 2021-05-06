COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 6 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/FRANCE-MACRON

Por
REUTERSMAY 06
6 de Mayo de 2021

Macron attends ceremonies to mark the end of World War II

Start: 08 May 2021 15:45 GMT

End: 08 May 2021 16:45 GMT

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron attends a commemoration ceremony for the end of World War 2 at the tomb of the unknown soldier at the Arc de Triomphe.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT - Macron pays homage at the statue of General De Gaulle

1615GMT - Macron arrives for the ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

A pesar de las las críticas de la OEA y Juan Guaidó, el dictador Nicolás Maduro dijo que el nuevo ente electoral venezolano es "un acuerdo con la oposición"

Pizzi estalló ante los periodistas en la conferencia y habló de una campaña en su contra en Racing

Lucero vs Lucerito: madre e hija presumieron un video viral en TikTok y surgieron las reacciones sobre quién lo hizo mejor

Vacunas COVID-19: por demoras en la producción, se estudia si el intercambio de dosis puede ser beneficioso

