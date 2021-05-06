ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/FRANCE-MACRON

Macron attends ceremonies to mark the end of World War II
Start: 08 May 2021 15:45 GMT
End: 08 May 2021 16:45 GMT
PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron attends a commemoration ceremony for the end of World War 2 at the tomb of the unknown soldier at the Arc de Triomphe.
SCHEDULE:
1600GMT - Macron pays homage at the statue of General De Gaulle
1615GMT - Macron arrives for the ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe
