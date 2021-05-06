ADVISORY UKRAINE-USA/BLINKEN-ZELENKSKIY

Blinken and Zelenkskiy give a news conference in Kyiv

Start: 06 May 2021 09:17 GMT

End: 06 May 2021 10:02 GMT

KYIV, UKRAINE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenkskiy give a news conference in Kyiv as Blinken makes a one-day visit to Ukraine.

SCHEDULE:

0930GMT - start of news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH UKRAINIAN AND ENGLISH SPEECH / ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com