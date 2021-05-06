COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 6 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-LEI/REPORT

Por
REUTERSMAY 06
6 de Mayo de 2021

Fans arrive to FA Cup final as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Start: 15 May 2021 14:00 GMT

End: 15 May 2021 15:00 GMT

LONDON - Live view of Wembley Stadium along Wembley Way as around 21,000 people arrive to watch the FA Cup final in person at Wembley Stadium as Chelsea play Leicester City for the trophy.

SCHEDULE:

1615GMT Kickoff

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

22 fotos de la pequeña Isla de Jersey bloqueada por pescadores que causa un maremoto entre el Reino Unido y Francia

22 fotos de la pequeña Isla de Jersey bloqueada por pescadores que causa un maremoto entre el Reino Unido y Francia

“El mejor 24 de la historia”: así fue como el América sepultó a Oribe Peralta tras victoria sobre Portland

Limpieza en el PSG con Mauro Icardi a la cabeza tras la derrota ante el Manchester City por las semifinales de Champions League

Dane: Costo de vida de los colombianos fue de 0,59% en abril

Tensión en Jersey tras el Brexit: Francia y el Reino Unido desplegaron buques armados en la isla británica bloqueada por pescadores galos

DEPORTES

“El mejor 24 de la historia”: así fue como el América sepultó a Oribe Peralta tras victoria sobre Portland

“El mejor 24 de la historia”: así fue como el América sepultó a Oribe Peralta tras victoria sobre Portland

Limpieza en el PSG con Mauro Icardi a la cabeza tras la derrota ante el Manchester City por las semifinales de Champions League

El histórico récord de más de 30 años que igualó y varios puntos acrobáticos: el show de Campazzo en la victoria de Denver

Tras la reprogramación, River enfrentará en Paraguay a Independiente Santa Fe: hora, TV y formaciones

Liga de Campeones de la Concacaf 2021: así se jugarán las Semifinales

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Lily Allen y David Harbour pasearon en familia por Nueva York, Becky G comió pizza en la calle: celebrities en un click

Lily Allen y David Harbour pasearon en familia por Nueva York, Becky G comió pizza en la calle: celebrities en un click

Qué es el “Pearling”, práctica que Babo se aplicó en el pene para el aumento del placer en sus parejas

Celia Lora reveló que volverá a la portada de Playboy en 2021

Zorba, el griego: el personaje más famoso que Grecia tuvo en el cine lo interpretó un mexicano

Survivor México: en qué conflictos se involucraron Denisha y Gary

TENDENCIAS

Por qué temen que la inmunidad de rebaño contra el COVID-19 en EEUU no se alcance

Por qué temen que la inmunidad de rebaño contra el COVID-19 en EEUU no se alcance

9 de cada 10 personas están de acuerdo con una ley de alcohol cero al volante

Según un estudio, las peluquerías no evidencian alto riesgo de contagio por COVID-19

La reversión del SUV Ford Bronco se abrió paso de una manera cinematográfica

Hipotiroidismo: ¿existe algún tipo de dieta para que la medicación sea más efectiva?