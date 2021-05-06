COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 6 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/COE

Por
REUTERSMAY 06
6 de Mayo de 2021

World Athletics' Coe meets Tokyo 2020's President Hashimoto

Start: 07 May 2021 04:25 GMT

End: 07 May 2021 05:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - World Athletics President Sebastian Coe holds meeting with Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto ahead of the test event for Athletics.

SCHEDULE:

0430GMT - Meeting starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Despliegue militar en las Islas del Canal: cómo son las dependencias británicas cercanas a Francia en conflicto por el Brexit y la pesca

Despliegue militar en las Islas del Canal: cómo son las dependencias británicas cercanas a Francia en conflicto por el Brexit y la pesca

“Se te caen las estructuras”: Camila Sodi habló como nunca de su doloroso divorcio con Diego Luna

Clima en México este 6 de mayo: se esperan lluvias en 26 estados por el Frente Frío 55 y dos canales de baja presión

Cómo hizo su fortuna Alberto Bailléres, el rey Midas mexicano

Médicos afectados por las protestas en Cali: “El personal de salud no da más”

DEPORTES

Seis peleas brutales en cinco minutos: la noche más violenta de un partido de hockey sobre hielo en Estados Unidos

Seis peleas brutales en cinco minutos: la noche más violenta de un partido de hockey sobre hielo en Estados Unidos

“El mejor 24 de la historia”: así fue como el América sepultó a Oribe Peralta tras victoria sobre Portland

Limpieza en el PSG con Mauro Icardi a la cabeza tras la derrota ante el Manchester City por las semifinales de Champions League

El histórico récord de más de 30 años que igualó y varios puntos acrobáticos: el show de Campazzo en la victoria de Denver

Tras la reprogramación, River enfrentará en Paraguay a Independiente Santa Fe: hora, TV y formaciones

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Se te caen las estructuras”: Camila Sodi habló como nunca de su doloroso divorcio con Diego Luna

“Se te caen las estructuras”: Camila Sodi habló como nunca de su doloroso divorcio con Diego Luna

Lily Allen y David Harbour pasearon en familia por Nueva York, Becky G comió pizza en la calle: celebrities en un click

Qué es el “Pearling”, práctica que Babo se aplicó en el pene para el aumento del placer en sus parejas

Celia Lora reveló que volverá a la portada de Playboy en 2021

Zorba, el griego: el personaje más famoso que Grecia tuvo en el cine lo interpretó un mexicano

TENDENCIAS

Sputnik light: Rusia autorizó su vacuna de una sola dosis contra el COVID-19 y sería eficaz contra las nuevas variantes

Sputnik light: Rusia autorizó su vacuna de una sola dosis contra el COVID-19 y sería eficaz contra las nuevas variantes

Día Mundial de la Contraseña: consejos para cuidar la seguridad de tus cuentas

Por qué temen que la inmunidad de rebaño contra el COVID-19 en EEUU no se alcance

9 de cada 10 personas están de acuerdo con una ley de alcohol cero al volante

Según un estudio, las peluquerías no evidencian alto riesgo de contagio por COVID-19