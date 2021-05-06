ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/COE

World Athletics' Coe meets Tokyo 2020's President Hashimoto
Start: 07 May 2021 04:25 GMT
End: 07 May 2021 05:00 GMT
TOKYO, JAPAN - World Athletics President Sebastian Coe holds meeting with Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto ahead of the test event for Athletics.
SCHEDULE:
0430GMT - Meeting starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: FOREIGN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Sports
Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com