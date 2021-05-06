COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY MAY DAY/GREECE-PROTESTS

Por
REUTERSMAY 06
5 de Mayo de 2021

Workers hold protests in Athens as part May Day celebrations

Start: 06 May 2021 07:16 GMT

End: 06 May 2021 08:20 GMT

ATHENS - A workers May Day rally, led by the Communist party labor movement, is held in central Athens. Rallies usually held on the international day of labour on May 1, were moved to other dates as May Day falls in the middle of the Orthodox Easter holiday this year.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Greece

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

