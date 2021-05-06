ADVISORY MAY DAY/GREECE-PROTESTS

Workers hold protests in Athens as part May Day celebrations
ATHENS - A workers May Day rally, led by the Communist party labor movement, is held in central Athens. Rallies usually held on the international day of labour on May 1, were moved to other dates as May Day falls in the middle of the Orthodox Easter holiday this year.
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com