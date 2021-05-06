COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 6 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY MALDIVES-BLAST/

Por
REUTERSMAY 06
6 de Mayo de 2021

Former Maldives president hurt in blast outside home -lmedia

Start: 06 May 2021 16:57 GMT

End: 06 May 2021 17:57 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - LIVE WILL BE OFF-AIR SIGNAL FROM RAAJJE TV - SHOWING AFTERMATH OF BOMB BLAST**

===

MALE - Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed was injured in a blast outside his home on Thursday, local media reported.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE MALDIVES

DIGITAL: NO USE MALDIVES

Source: RAAJJE TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Maldives

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Dhivehi Narration / Natural

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Fundación Carlos Slim: los 125 cursos gratuitos en línea para trabajadores y emprendedores

Fundación Carlos Slim: los 125 cursos gratuitos en línea para trabajadores y emprendedores

Esteban Andrada rompió el silencio desde Ecuador tras quedar en cuarentena por coronavirus: “No vine a pasear, vine a trabajar, es un poco chocante esto”

Sismo en Guerrero se sintió en alcaldías como Coyoacán y Tlalpan: por qué no se activó la alerta sísmica

El momento en que Andrea Legarreta y Sofía Villalobos se quebraron al hablar con uno de los sobrevivientes de la tragedia en el Metro

Lautaro Martínez reconoció que estuvo cerca de ir al Barcelona y dio detalles de sus charlas con Messi

DEPORTES

Esteban Andrada rompió el silencio desde Ecuador tras quedar en cuarentena por coronavirus: “No vine a pasear, vine a trabajar, es un poco chocante esto”

Esteban Andrada rompió el silencio desde Ecuador tras quedar en cuarentena por coronavirus: “No vine a pasear, vine a trabajar, es un poco chocante esto”

Lautaro Martínez reconoció que estuvo cerca de ir al Barcelona y dio detalles de sus charlas con Messi

Las lágrimas del Cai Aimar al recordar a su amigo Carlos Timoteo Griguol: “Estuve 18 años viviendo con él”

Santa Fe, esta noche por su primera victoria ante River por la Libertadores

“No conoce la palabra compromiso”: duro editorial contra Hazard en España tras la derrota del Real Madrid

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El momento en que Andrea Legarreta y Sofía Villalobos se quebraron al hablar con uno de los sobrevivientes de la tragedia en el Metro

El momento en que Andrea Legarreta y Sofía Villalobos se quebraron al hablar con uno de los sobrevivientes de la tragedia en el Metro

Filtraron las fotos exclusivas de Yanet García de su OnlyFans

Pedro Sola se disculpó por su reacción a altercado entre Camila Sodi y Linet Puente: “Tuve un exabrupto y dije una palabrota”

El incómodo momento que vivió Ángela Aguilar en plena entrevista cuando cuestionaron a su hermano Leonardo por el tamaño de sus partes íntimas

Lucero vs Lucerito: madre e hija presumieron un video viral en TikTok y surgieron las reacciones sobre quién lo hizo mejor

TENDENCIAS

Cómo funcionan las alertas por lenguaje ofensivo en Twitter

Cómo funcionan las alertas por lenguaje ofensivo en Twitter

Google implementará automáticamente la autenticación en dos pasos en todas las cuentas

Vacunas COVID-19: por demoras en la producción, se estudia si el intercambio de dosis puede ser beneficioso

¿Ya ocurrió el pico de contagios de la segunda ola de COVID-19 en la Argentina?

Sputnik light: Rusia autorizó su vacuna de una sola dosis contra el COVID-19 y sería eficaz contra las nuevas variantes