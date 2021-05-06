ADVISORY MALDIVES-BLAST/

Former Maldives president hurt in blast outside home -lmedia

Start: 06 May 2021 16:57 GMT

End: 06 May 2021 17:57 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - LIVE WILL BE OFF-AIR SIGNAL FROM RAAJJE TV - SHOWING AFTERMATH OF BOMB BLAST**

===

MALE - Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed was injured in a blast outside his home on Thursday, local media reported.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE MALDIVES

DIGITAL: NO USE MALDIVES

Source: RAAJJE TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Maldives

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Dhivehi Narration / Natural

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com