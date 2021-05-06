COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 6 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

Por
REUTERS
30 de Abril de 2021

WHO chief Tedros holds briefing on coronavirus latest

Start: 07 May 2021 14:55 GMT

End: 07 May 2021 15:55 GMT

GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), holds briefing on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT - Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

Antony Blinken dijo que Occidente tiene que ser “muy cuidadoso” sobre la naturaleza de las inversiones chinas

Seis peleas brutales en cinco minutos: la noche más violenta de un partido de hockey sobre hielo en Estados Unidos

Cómo era viajar en la Línea 12: una promesa dorada que terminó en tragedia

Así fue la explosión de la camioneta cargada de pirotecnia de un candidato independiente de Oaxaca

Elecciones en Michoacán: el momento en que indígenas purépechas incendiaron un auto del Partido Verde

Seis peleas brutales en cinco minutos: la noche más violenta de un partido de hockey sobre hielo en Estados Unidos

“Se te caen las estructuras”: Camila Sodi habló como nunca de su doloroso divorcio con Diego Luna

Sputnik light: Rusia autorizó su vacuna de una sola dosis contra el COVID-19 y sería eficaz contra las nuevas variantes

