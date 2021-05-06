ADVISORY --FLASH--4131-UKRAINE-USA/KULEBA

Blinken heads to Ukraine in show of support
Start: 06 May 2021 07:10 GMT
End: 06 May 2021 07:12 GMT
KYIV, UKRAINE - U.S. President Joe Biden's top diplomat visits Kyiv on Thursday and meets his counterpart, in a show of support after Russia massed troops near Ukraine's eastern border in a weeks-long standoff that sent alarm bells ringing in Western capitals.
