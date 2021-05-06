ADVISORY --FLASH-- 4106-BRITAIN-EU/FRANCE-FISHING-BOATS

French trawler crews stage protest off Jersey in fishing row

Start: 06 May 2021 08:45 GMT

End: 06 May 2021 12:00 GMT

AT SEA, JERSEY - French trawler crews angry at post-Brexit restrictions on their access to British fishing grounds sailed on Thursday in a flotilla to the British Channel island of Jersey to register their protest.

VIDEO SHOWS: FLOTILLA OF FRENCH FISHING BOATS OFF THE COAST OF JERSEY

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE UK

DIGITAL: NO USE UK

Source: BBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com