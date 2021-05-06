COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 6 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-USA/PENTAGON BRIEFING

Por
REUTERS
6 de Mayo de 2021

Austin, Milley hold a briefing at Pentagon

Start: 06 May 2021 17:30 GMT

End: 06 May 2021 18:30 GMT

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA - Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley hold a briefing at the Pentagon.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

