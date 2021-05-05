ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX-STARSHIP

SpaceX to launch SN15 starship test rocket from Starbase facility

Start: 05 May 2021 22:24 GMT

End: 05 May 2021 22:58 GMT

BOCA CHICA, TX - SpaceX plans to launch SN15 starship test rocket from its Starbase facility in Texas on Tuesday or Wednesday this week . FAA has issues TFR for May5-6 in the area of SpaceX operations.

