Martes 4 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/TEST-MARATHON

Por
REUTERSMAY 05
5 de Mayo de 2021

Tokyo 2020 Olympics' test event for men's & women's marathon

Start: 05 May 2021 00:39 GMT

End: 05 May 2021 01:06 GMT

SAPPORO, JAPAN - Live from the start and finishing line of Tokyo 2020 Olympics' test event for men's and women's marathon in Sapporo on the island of Hokkaido.

SCHEDULE:

0050GMT- Marathon starts

LIVE TO RESUME AT FINISH LINE

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

