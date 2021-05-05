ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/TEST-MARATHON

Tokyo 2020 Olympics' test event for men's & women's marathon
Start: 05 May 2021 00:39 GMT
End: 05 May 2021 01:06 GMT
SAPPORO, JAPAN - Live from the start and finishing line of Tokyo 2020 Olympics' test event for men's and women's marathon in Sapporo on the island of Hokkaido.
SCHEDULE:
0050GMT- Marathon starts
LIVE TO RESUME AT FINISH LINE
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY
DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Source: FOREIGN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Sports
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com