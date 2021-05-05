ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/TEST-MARATHON-NEWSER

Tokyo 2020 Olympics' test event for men's & women's marathon
Start: 05 May 2021 02:49 GMT
End: 05 May 2021 05:30 GMT
SAPPORO, JAPAN - Marathon athletes and then Tokyo 2020 hold a news conference following the Olympics test event for men's and women's marathon in Sapporo on the island of Hokkaido.
SCHEDULE:
0300GMT- Athletes news conference starts
0430GMT- Tokyo 2020 news conference starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: EDITORIAL USE ONLY
DIGITAL: EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Source: FOREIGN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Sports
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com