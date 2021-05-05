COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 5 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY MEXICO-TRAIN/ACCIDENT

Por
REUTERSMAY 05
5 de Mayo de 2021

Mexico City workers clear debris at scene of metro train collapse

Start: 05 May 2021 13:00 GMT

End: 05 May 2021 14:00 GMT

MEXICO CITY - Workers clear debris after collapse of Mexico City overpass kills at least 24 people and left more than 65 injured, raising questions about the quality of the structure built less than a decade ago.

Reuters

