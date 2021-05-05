COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 5 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY ITALY-USA/KILLING

Por
REUTERSMAY 05
5 de Mayo de 2021

Verdict in trial of two Americans accused of killing Italian policeman

Start: 05 May 2021 19:59 GMT

End: 05 May 2021 20:59 GMT

ROME - Live from the courtroom as a verdict is expected in the trial of two young Americans accused of murdering a policeman, who was killed following a botched drugs sale in Rome in July 2019. There is the possibility that the judgement will be delayed 24 hours. If a verdict is given Reuters will also be live outside the court for reactions

SCHEDULE:]

1955GMT - People in shot are parents of suspect, Finnegan Lee Elder

2011GMT - Andrea Varriale, colleague of the Italian Carabinieri paramilitary police officer Mario Cerciello Rega

2030GMT APPROX- verdict expected- Judge Marina Finiti to read verdict

TBC- Reactions outside court

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ITALIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

