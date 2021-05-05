COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 5 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-GERMANY

Por
REUTERSMAY 05
5 de Mayo de 2021

Germany's Merkel, Spahn speak with WHO chief at virtual event

Start: 05 May 2021 11:31 GMT

End: 05 May 2021 12:16 GMT

GENEVA - German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and German Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn, speak at a WHO virtual event, on the establishment of the “WHO Global Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence”.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL / NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL / NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Esa mirada: los perros intentan establecer contacto visual con los humanos para formar un vínculo más rápido

Esa mirada: los perros intentan establecer contacto visual con los humanos para formar un vínculo más rápido

Portal de seguimiento a Internet confirma caída de la red en Cali en la noche del martes

Hay 55 países en crisis alimentaria: así creció el hambre por las guerras, la pandemia de coronavirus y el cambio climático

Comandante de Policía desmintió que los uniformados que atienden protestas estén desarmados

Tras el revés de Benjamin Netanyahu, el presidente de Israel solicitó a los partidos que recomienden candidatos para formar Gobierno

DEPORTES

Tras la llegada de Mourinho, Roma busca revolucionar el mercado: salidas de peso y un argentino entre los apuntados

Tras la llegada de Mourinho, Roma busca revolucionar el mercado: salidas de peso y un argentino entre los apuntados

Salió a la luz el consejo de Zidane a sus jugadores a horas de enfrentarse al Chelsea por el boleto a la final de la Champions League

Chelsea y Real Madrid se disputan el boleto restante a la final de la Champions League: hora, TV y formaciones

Racing buscará dar el golpe ante el San Pablo de Hernán Crespo en la Copa Libertadores: hora, TV y formaciones

Es licenciado en administración de empresas, logró un título histórico con la Real Sociedad y brilla en su selección: “No sé lo que pasaría si Messi jugara para España”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La fotografía de Selena y Luis Miguel que desató rumores de un crossover en Netflix

La fotografía de Selena y Luis Miguel que desató rumores de un crossover en Netflix

La drástica transformación física de Mark Wahlberg

Lolita Cortés lució pasos de reggaetón en “Las Estrellas Bailan en HOY”

Netflix se comunicó con ella: qué personaje habría interpretado YosSTop en la serie de Luis Miguel

Cortante y evasivo: Enrique Guzmán anunció ratificación de denuncia contra Frida Sofía

TENDENCIAS

La Junta de Supervisión de Facebook decidirá hoy si mantiene el veto a Donald Trump

La Junta de Supervisión de Facebook decidirá hoy si mantiene el veto a Donald Trump

El joven creador de la criptomoneda Ethereum se convirtió en billonario

Avanza el acuerdo entre la local Sinergium y el Gobierno para fabricar la vacuna Sinopharm

COVID-19: los recuperados son inmunes por meses, pero hay un alto riesgo de que contagien a otros, según un estudio

La salud mental de las madres en pandemia: 2 de cada 10 mujeres presentarán un problema durante el embarazo y el primer año de su hijo