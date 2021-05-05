ADVISORY FRANCE-NAPOLEON/MACRON -- NO USE FRANCE

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Macron heads bicentennial commemoration of Napoleon's death

Start: 05 May 2021 14:15 GMT

End: 05 May 2021 15:15 GMT

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron joins the commemoration of 200 years after Napoleon's death at the Institute of France. The president of the Institute Xavier Darcos and historian Jean Tulard give lecture, followed by Macron's speech.

SCHEDULE:

1430GMT - Commemoration begins at the Institute of France with speeches by Jean Tulard, historian and Xavier Darcos, president of the Institute of France

1500GMT - Macron gives speech

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE FRANCE

DIGITAL: NO USE FRANCE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio:

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

