COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 5 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-NAPOLEON/MACRON-INVALIDES

Por
REUTERSMAY 05
4 de Mayo de 2021

Macron lays wreath at Napoleon's tomb

Start: 05 May 2021 15:21 GMT

End: 05 May 2021 15:50 GMT

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron chairs ceremony for the 200th anniversary of napoleon's death, lays wreath at Napoleon's tomb, followed by a minute of silence and the national anthem.

SCHEDULE:

1545GMT - Macron arrives at the Invalides military complex, welcomed by several personalities

1600GMT - Ceremony begins: Macron walks to Napoleon's tomb, lays wreath, minute of silence, Marseillaise

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO REUSE AFTER JUNE 5, 2021 / MUST REMOVE FROM ALL PLATFORMS ON JUNE 5, 2021

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO REUSE AFTER JUNE 5, 2021 / MUST REMOVE FROM ALL PLATFORMS ON JUNE 5, 2021

Source: ECPAD

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Rosario Central y Talleres buscarán una victoria como visitante para acomodarse en la Copa Sudamericana: hora, TV y formaciones

Rosario Central y Talleres buscarán una victoria como visitante para acomodarse en la Copa Sudamericana: hora, TV y formaciones

Falsos mitos y falta de dosis demoran la inmunización en India, el país con las mayores fábricas de vacunas y más de 3 mil muertos por día

Álvaro Uribe confundió la bandera del Cric con la del Eln

Bulgaria celebrará nuevas elecciones tras el tercer fracaso de formar Gobierno

Danna Paola y su cambio de look más radical que causó furor: “Están viendo a una diosa”

DEPORTES

Rosario Central y Talleres buscarán una victoria como visitante para acomodarse en la Copa Sudamericana: hora, TV y formaciones

Rosario Central y Talleres buscarán una victoria como visitante para acomodarse en la Copa Sudamericana: hora, TV y formaciones

Escándalo en Alemania con Jens Lehmann, el arquero del Mundial 2006: lo despidieron de su club luego de enviar un mensaje racista

Dura derrota de Diego Schwartzman en su debut en el Masters de Madrid: “No estoy jugando mi mejor tenis”

“Mal perdedor e idiota”: explosiva crítica del DT de Philadelphia contra Gabriel Heinze tras eliminarlo de la Concachampions

“Qué carita...”, la broma cómplice de Luis Suárez a Lionel Messi en las redes sociales

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Danna Paola y su cambio de look más radical que causó furor: “Están viendo a una diosa”

Danna Paola y su cambio de look más radical que causó furor: “Están viendo a una diosa”

El sensual baile de Thalía para Tommy Mottola: en plena calle y con un poste de luz

“Chiquis” Rivera no se hizo la liposucción, pero sí se aumentará una parte de su anatomía

Belinda bajo ataque por tragedia en la Línea 12 del Metro: “Qué vergüenza que no tengan empatía”

Conmoción en Brasil por la muerte del humorista Paulo Gustavo a causa de COVID-19: tenía 42 años y dos hijos de uno

TENDENCIAS

Cuáles son las cinco razones por las cuales hay que aplicarse la segunda dosis de la vacuna contra el COVID-19

Cuáles son las cinco razones por las cuales hay que aplicarse la segunda dosis de la vacuna contra el COVID-19

Blue Origin comienza a vender los pasajes para el turismo al espacio

La Provincia de Buenos Aires prohibió la venta en farmacias de los tests rápidos para detectar coronavirus

Donald Trump seguirá vetado en Facebook por decisión de la Junta de Supervisión de la red social

La Junta de Supervisión de Facebook decidirá hoy si mantiene el veto a Donald Trump