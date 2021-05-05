ADVISORY FRANCE-NAPOLEON/MACRON-INVALIDES

Macron lays wreath at Napoleon's tomb
Start: 05 May 2021 15:21 GMT
End: 05 May 2021 15:50 GMT
PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron chairs ceremony for the 200th anniversary of napoleon's death, lays wreath at Napoleon's tomb, followed by a minute of silence and the national anthem.
SCHEDULE:
1545GMT - Macron arrives at the Invalides military complex, welcomed by several personalities
1600GMT - Ceremony begins: Macron walks to Napoleon's tomb, lays wreath, minute of silence, Marseillaise
