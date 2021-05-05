ADVISORY COLOMBIA-PROTESTS/ -- TIMINGS APPROX

Anti-government protesters gather in Bogota
Start: 05 May 2021 21:57 GMT
End: 05 May 2021 22:57 GMT
BOGOTA, COLOMBIA: Crowds gather in Colombia amid protest violence that has rocked the Latin American country.
Colombian unions were set to hold mass marches around the country on Wednesday to mark an eighth day of ongoing anti-government protests, after violence worsened overnight in capital Bogota.
