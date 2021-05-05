ADVISORY COLOMBIA-PROTESTS/ -- TIMINGS APPROX

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 5 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY COLOMBIA-PROTESTS/

Por
REUTERS MAY 05
5 de Mayo de 2021

Anti-government protesters gather in Bogota

Start: 05 May 2021 21:57 GMT

End: 05 May 2021 22:57 GMT

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA: Crowds gather in Colombia amid protest violence that has rocked the Latin American country.

Colombian unions were set to hold mass marches around the country on Wednesday to mark an eighth day of ongoing anti-government protests, after violence worsened overnight in capital Bogota.

Reuters

El foro “Defensa de la democracia en las Américas” pidió a la OEA que emita un informe anual sobre la democracia en los países miembros

De recoger basura de niño a campeón del mundo con Francia y figura del Chelsea finalista de la Champions: la increíble historia de N’Golo Kanté

Acapulco Shore 8 capítulo 2: cómo Jaylin Castellanos vivió su transición a mujer

