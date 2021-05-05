COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 5 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY cancelled-- FRANCE-NAPOLEON/MACRON -- NO USE FRANCE --

Por
REUTERSMAY 05
4 de Mayo de 2021

Macron heads bicentennial commemoration of Napoleon's death

Start: 05 May 2021 14:15 GMT

End: 05 May 2021 15:15 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: LIVE EVENT CANCELLED DUE TO SCHEDULING CLASHES. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT **.

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: LIVE EVENT CANCELLED DUE TO SCHEDULING CLASHES. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT **.

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: LIVE EVENT CANCELLED DUE TO SCHEDULING CLASHES. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT **.

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron joins the commemoration of 200 years after Napoleon's death at the Institute of France. The president of the Institute Xavier Darcos and historian Jean Tulard give lecture, followed by Macron's speech.

SCHEDULE:

1430GMT - Commemoration begins at the Institute of France with speeches by Jean Tulard, historian and Xavier Darcos, president of the Institute of France

1500GMT - Macron gives speech

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE FRANCE

DIGITAL: NO USE FRANCE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio:

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Luis Gonzales Posada habló en el Foro Defensa de la Democracia de las Américas: “Pedro Castillo es más agresivo, más extremista”

Luis Gonzales Posada habló en el Foro Defensa de la Democracia de las Américas: “Pedro Castillo es más agresivo, más extremista”

Dogecoin subió 13.000% en el año: todo lo que hay que saber sobre la criptomoneda que es furor

Hasta el momento, 22 países participarán en el Mundial de pista de Cali

Meghan Markle fue acusada de plagiar la historia de “The Bench” de otro libro infantil: la contundente reacción de su autora

Confirmado: estos son los seis colombianos que estarán en el Giro de Italia

DEPORTES

Escándalo en Alemania con Jens Lehmann, el arquero del Mundial 2006: lo despidieron de su club luego de enviar un mensaje racista

Escándalo en Alemania con Jens Lehmann, el arquero del Mundial 2006: lo despidieron de su club luego de enviar un mensaje racista

Dura derrota de Diego Schwartzman en su debut en el Masters de Madrid: “No estoy jugando mi mejor tenis”

“Mal perdedor e idiota”: explosiva crítica del DT de Philadelphia contra Gabriel Heinze tras eliminarlo de la Concachampions

“Qué carita...”, la broma cómplice de Luis Suárez a Lionel Messi en las redes sociales

Juegos Olímpicos: México clasificó en trampolín hombres

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El sensual baile de Thalía para Tommy Mottola: en plena calle y con un poste de luz

El sensual baile de Thalía para Tommy Mottola: en plena calle y con un poste de luz

“Chiquis” Rivera no se hizo la liposucción, pero sí se aumentará una parte de su anatomía

Belinda bajo ataque por tragedia en la Línea 12 del Metro: “Qué vergüenza que no tengan empatía”

Conmoción en Brasil por la muerte del humorista Paulo Gustavo a causa de COVID-19: tenía 42 años y dos hijos de uno

“Por tragona profesional”: Camila Sodi fue hospitalizada de emergencia

TENDENCIAS

Cuáles son las cinco razones por las cuales hay que aplicarse la segunda dosis de la vacuna contra el COVID-19

Cuáles son las cinco razones por las cuales hay que aplicarse la segunda dosis de la vacuna contra el COVID-19

Blue Origin comienza a vender los pasajes para el turismo al espacio

La Provincia de Buenos Aires prohibió la venta en farmacias de los tests rápidos para detectar coronavirus

Donald Trump seguirá vetado en Facebook por decisión de la Junta de Supervisión de la red social

La Junta de Supervisión de Facebook decidirá hoy si mantiene el veto a Donald Trump