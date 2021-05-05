ADVISORY BRITAIN-G7/FOREIGN-ARRIVALS

G7 foreign ministers arrive for day two of meetings
Start: 05 May 2021 07:16 GMT
End: 05 May 2021 12:00 GMT
LONDON - G7 foreign ministers convene for a second day in London for the first face-to-face meeting in two years.
SCHEDULE:
0715GMT - View of Lancaster House (HOST POOL)
TIME TBC - Foreign ministers arrive
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL
Source: HOST POOL / INTERNATIONAL POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com