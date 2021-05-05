COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 5 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY BRITAIN-G7/FOREIGN-ARRIVALS

Por
REUTERS
30 de Abril de 2021

G7 foreign ministers arrive for day two of meetings

Start: 05 May 2021 07:16 GMT

End: 05 May 2021 12:00 GMT

LONDON - G7 foreign ministers convene for a second day in London for the first face-to-face meeting in two years.

SCHEDULE:

0715GMT - View of Lancaster House (HOST POOL)

TIME TBC - Foreign ministers arrive

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: HOST POOL / INTERNATIONAL POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

Violación y homicidio: el brutal crimen de un niño de 12 años que conmociona a Chile

Es licenciado en administración de empresas, logró un título histórico con la Real Sociedad y brilla en su selección: “No sé lo que pasaría si Messi jugara para España”

Lolita Cortés lució pasos de reggaetón en “Las Estrellas Bailan en HOY”

