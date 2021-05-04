ADVISORY --TAPE REPLAY--BRITAIN-G7/JOHNSON-BLINKEN

PM Johnson meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Start: 04 May 2021 16:40 GMT

End: 04 May 2021 16:41 GMT

LONDON - PM Boris Johnson meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken

SCHEDULE:

1625GMT APPROX: Blinken arrives (UK POOL)

1630GMT APPROX - Meeting begins (INTERNATIONAL POOL)

