Martes 4 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY --TAPE REPLAY--BRITAIN-G7/JOHNSON-BLINKEN

Por
REUTERSMAY 04
4 de Mayo de 2021

PM Johnson meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Start: 04 May 2021 16:40 GMT

End: 04 May 2021 16:41 GMT

LONDON - PM Boris Johnson meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken

SCHEDULE:

1625GMT APPROX: Blinken arrives (UK POOL)

1630GMT APPROX - Meeting begins (INTERNATIONAL POOL)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: INTERNATIONAL POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

La Unión Europea suspendió sus gestiones para ratificar el pacto sobre inversiones con China

Sylvia Pasquel salió en defensa de Stephanie Salas por "Luis Miguel, la serie": "Nunca van a hacer quedar mal a su protagonista"

La sorprendente actuación de Emilio Azcárraga Jean en "40 y 20″, junto al "Burro" Van Rankin

CDMX de luto: ondea la Bandera de México a media asta por la tragedia en la Línea 12 del Metro

"Al gobierno le vale madres su pueblo": de Sofía Niño de Rivera a Galilea Montijo, los artistas que reaccionaron al accidente de la línea 12 del Metro

El almuerzo romántico de Antonela Roccuzzo y Lionel Messi en un bar en las playas de Barcelona

Explotó la batalla en la Fórmula 1 entre Red Bull y Mercedes tras un nuevo castigo a Verstappen

Marcelo finalmente podrá jugar la semifinal de Champions League: el malentendido que generó una ola de memes

América, Santa Fe y Junior, obligados a ganar en la Libertadores

Sauna, mujeres y USD 30.000: un ex árbitro recordó el extravagante intento de soborno que vivió en la Champions League

"Al gobierno le vale madres su pueblo": de Sofía Niño de Rivera a Galilea Montijo, los artistas que reaccionaron al accidente de la línea 12 del Metro

"¿Por qué me hiciste 'unmatch'? Soy yo": el video de Ben Affleck a una mujer que conoció en una aplicación de citas

"Oídos sordos": la mamá de Bárbara de Regil habló tras el violento cabezazo que le dio su hija

Eduardo Yáñez reveló que Angélica Rivera movió sus influencias para que lo operaran de emergencia: "Ahora lo puedo decir"

Alicia Machado habría sido amenazada de muerte por revelar la identidad del padre de su hija

Espacios de Twitter estará disponible para (casi) todos: cómo funciona

Qué puede pasar con la pandemia en la Argentina antes de julio: expertos vislumbran los posibles escenarios

Qué pasará con tus fotos, correos y documentos cuando Google cambie sus condiciones de servicio el 1° de junio

Cómo se rediseñan las vacunas contra el COVID-19 para proteger contra las nuevas variantes

Cómo aprovechar la tecnología para complementar nuestras habilidades profesionales