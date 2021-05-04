ADVISORY --TAPE REPLAY--BRITAIN-G7/JOHNSON-BLINKEN

PM Johnson meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Start: 04 May 2021 16:40 GMT
End: 04 May 2021 16:41 GMT
LONDON - PM Boris Johnson meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken
SCHEDULE:
1625GMT APPROX: Blinken arrives (UK POOL)
1630GMT APPROX - Meeting begins (INTERNATIONAL POOL)
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: INTERNATIONAL POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com