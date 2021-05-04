ADVISORY MEXICO-TRAIN/ACCIDENT --GRAPHIC WARNING

Mexico City rail overpass collapses

Start: 04 May 2021 10:33 GMT

End: 04 May 2021 16:28 GMT

==EDITORS NOTE, THIS LIVE CONTAINS FOOTAGE OF BODIES BEING REMOVED FROM THE TRAIN==

MEXICO CITY - Twenty-three people were killed and 65 hurt when an overpass carrying Mexico City metro train cars partially collapsed on to a road on Monday night, authorities said.

