Martes 4 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY MEXICO-TRAIN/ACCIDENT --GRAPHIC WARNING--

Por
REUTERSMAY 04
4 de Mayo de 2021

Mexico City rail overpass collapses

Start: 04 May 2021 10:33 GMT

End: 04 May 2021 16:28 GMT

==EDITORS NOTE, THIS LIVE CONTAINS FOOTAGE OF BODIES BEING REMOVED FROM THE TRAIN==

MEXICO CITY - Twenty-three people were killed and 65 hurt when an overpass carrying Mexico City metro train cars partially collapsed on to a road on Monday night, authorities said.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Mexico

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

