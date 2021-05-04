COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 4 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY MEXICO-TRAIN/ACCIDENT

REUTERS
4 de Mayo de 2021

Mexico City rail overpass collapses

Start: 04 May 2021 19:04 GMT

End: 04 May 2021 19:30 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE EVENT CONTAINS GRAPHIC MATERIAL

MEXICO CITY - Twenty-three people were killed and 65 hurt when an overpass carrying Mexico City metro train cars partially collapsed on to a road on Monday night, authorities said.

