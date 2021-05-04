COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 4 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY MEXICO-TRAIN/ACCIDENT

REUTERS
4 de Mayo de 2021

Mexico City rail overpass collapses, killing 20 and injuring 49

