ADVISORY MEXICO-TRAIN/ACCIDENT

Mexico City rail overpass collapses, killing 20 and injuring 49

Start: 04 May 2021 06:03 GMT

End: 04 May 2021 12:00 GMT

MEXICO CITY - Twenty people were killed and 49 hurt when an overpass carrying Mexico City metro train cars partially collapsed on to a road on Monday night, authorities said.

