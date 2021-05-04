ADVISORY FRANCE-NAPOLEON/MACRON-INVALIDES

Macron lays wreath at Napoleon's tomb

Start: 05 May 2021 15:30 GMT

End: 05 May 2021 16:15 GMT

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron chairs ceremony for the 200th anniversary of napoleon's death, lays wreath at Napoleon's tomb, followed by a minute of silence and the national anthem.

SCHEDULE:

1545GMT - Macron arrives at the Invalides military complex, welcomed by several personalities

1600GMT - Ceremony begins: Macron walks to Napoleon's tomb, lays wreath, minute of silence, Marseillaise

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO REUSE AFTER JUNE 5, 2021 / MUST REMOVE FROM ALL PLATFORMS ON JUNE 5TH, 2021

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO REUSE AFTER JUNE 5, 2021 / MUST REMOVE FROM ALL PLATFORMS ON JUNE 5TH, 2021

Source: ECPAD

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com