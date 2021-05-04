COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 4 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-NAPOLEON/MACRON-INVALIDES

Por
REUTERSMAY 04
4 de Mayo de 2021

Macron lays wreath at Napoleon's tomb

Start: 05 May 2021 15:30 GMT

End: 05 May 2021 16:15 GMT

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron chairs ceremony for the 200th anniversary of napoleon's death, lays wreath at Napoleon's tomb, followed by a minute of silence and the national anthem.

SCHEDULE:

1545GMT - Macron arrives at the Invalides military complex, welcomed by several personalities

1600GMT - Ceremony begins: Macron walks to Napoleon's tomb, lays wreath, minute of silence, Marseillaise

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO REUSE AFTER JUNE 5, 2021 / MUST REMOVE FROM ALL PLATFORMS ON JUNE 5TH, 2021

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO REUSE AFTER JUNE 5, 2021 / MUST REMOVE FROM ALL PLATFORMS ON JUNE 5TH, 2021

Source: ECPAD

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Renunció Mirta Gusinky, la senadora paraguaya que se vacunó contra el coronavirus de forma irregular

Renunció Mirta Gusinky, la senadora paraguaya que se vacunó contra el coronavirus de forma irregular

SEP: por qué no habrá clases el próximo 21 de mayo

Liberación del “Güero” Palma: AMLO informó que la FGR solicitó su arraigo

Paso a paso: cómo se desplomó un trayecto de la Línea 12 del Metro de CDMX

El Ministerio de Salud de Brasil reiteró que sigue interesado en comprar la vacuna rusa Sputnik V contra el coronavirus

DEPORTES

Explotó la batalla en la Fórmula 1 entre Red Bull y Mercedes tras un nuevo castigo a Verstappen

Explotó la batalla en la Fórmula 1 entre Red Bull y Mercedes tras un nuevo castigo a Verstappen

Marcelo finalmente podrá jugar la semifinal de Champions League: el malentendido que generó una ola de memes

América, Santa Fe y Junior, obligados a ganar en la Libertadores

Sauna, mujeres y USD 30.000: un ex árbitro recordó el extravagante intento de soborno que vivió en la Champions League

Defensa y Justicia recibirá a Palmeiras en busca de una victoria que lo deje líder en su zona de la Copa Libertadores: hora, TV y formaciones

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Oídos sordos”: la mamá de Bárbara de Regil habló tras el violento cabezazo que le dio su hija

“Oídos sordos”: la mamá de Bárbara de Regil habló tras el violento cabezazo que le dio su hija

Eduardo Yáñez reveló que Angélica Rivera movió sus influencias para que lo operaran de emergencia: “Ahora lo puedo decir”

Alicia Machado habría sido amenazada de muerte por revelar la identidad del padre de su hija

“Prepotente” y acudió intoxicado con Yordi Rosado: tremendas acusaciones contra Kuno Becker

“No todo es como en los cuentos de hadas”: una dura indirecta más de Stephanie Salas a la historia contada por Luis Miguel

TENDENCIAS

Espacios de Twitter estará disponible para (casi) todos: cómo funciona

Espacios de Twitter estará disponible para (casi) todos: cómo funciona

Qué puede pasar con la pandemia en la Argentina antes de julio: expertos vislumbran los posibles escenarios

Qué pasará con tus fotos, correos y documentos cuando Google cambie sus condiciones de servicio el 1° de junio

Cómo se rediseñan las vacunas contra el COVID-19 para proteger contra las nuevas variantes

Los secretos detrás de la vitamina D