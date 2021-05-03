COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 3 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

Por
REUTERS
30 de Abril de 2021

WHO chief Tedros holds briefing on coronavirus latest

Start: 03 May 2021 14:00 GMT

End: 03 May 2021 15:00 GMT

GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), holds briefing on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

