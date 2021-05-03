ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEWZEALAND

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
New Zealand's Ardern holds newser on travel bubble

Start: 03 May 2021 03:54 GMT

End: 03 May 2021 03:54 GMT

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a news conference where she’s set to announce details on the Cook Islands travel bubble.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE NEW ZEALAND

DIGITAL: NO USE NEW ZEALAND INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY NEW ZEALAND OR AUSTRALIAN BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS

Source: TVNZ

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: New Zealand

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

