COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 3 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-SPAHN

Por
REUTERSMAY 03
3 de Mayo de 2021

German Health Minister Spahn gives a statement on coronavirus

Start: 03 May 2021 12:30 GMT

End: 03 May 2021 13:30 GMT

BERLIN – German Health Minister Spahn gives a statement following a special cabinet meeting on measures against the spread of the coronavirus

SCHEDULE

1230GMT - Statement begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Desmantelaron uno de los mayores portales de pornografía infantil: hubo operativos en Alemania y Paraguay

Desmantelaron uno de los mayores portales de pornografía infantil: hubo operativos en Alemania y Paraguay

“América y ya”: así celebró Querétaro la derrota de Pumas y su pase al repechaje de la Liga MX

“Me quieren volver loca”: la emblemática obra de Sylvia Pasquel que mencionan en Luis Miguel: La serie

Video | Tensa situación en Cali y Palmira durante quinta noche del Paro Nacional

EEUU denunció que China actúa de forma más “represiva y agresiva” a medida que ejerce su influencia

DEPORTES

“América y ya”: así celebró Querétaro la derrota de Pumas y su pase al repechaje de la Liga MX

“América y ya”: así celebró Querétaro la derrota de Pumas y su pase al repechaje de la Liga MX

Así fue el gol solitario de Henry Martín que dejó a Pumas fuera del repechaje en la Liga MX

Rompió la hegemonía de Juventus y le arrebató el título al Milan: los secretos del Inter campeón de Italia, otro hito de Antonio Conte

De multicampeón con el Barcelona y jugar con Maradona a caer en las drogas y vivir en la calle: “Sé lo que es estar muerto y regresar”

“Turtle Power”: las perlitas de Gabriel Deck que despertaron la admiración de los fans en su mejor partido con los Oklahoma City Thunder

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Me quieren volver loca”: la emblemática obra de Sylvia Pasquel que mencionan en Luis Miguel: La serie

“Me quieren volver loca”: la emblemática obra de Sylvia Pasquel que mencionan en Luis Miguel: La serie

Luis Miguel y Michelle Salas: cómo fue realmente cuando vivieron juntos

La historia detrás de “Ayer”, éxito de Luis Miguel: “Estábamos llorando”

Survivor México: quien fue el eliminado de este domingo 2 de mayo en el “Juego de la Extinción”

Así reaccionó Luis Miguel al enterarse del cáncer de Hugo López, su mánager

TENDENCIAS

La otra brecha: las mujeres en pandemia están más agobiadas que los hombres

La otra brecha: las mujeres en pandemia están más agobiadas que los hombres

¿Es seguro mezclar dosis de las vacunas contra el COVID-19?

Las claves de estilo de Dua Lipa, la cantante pop inglesa convertida en fashion icon

¿Coronavirus o gripe? Algunas pautas para diferenciar las enfermedades

Cuáles son los fenotipos del COVID-19 y para qué sirve reconocerlos en los pacientes que cursan la enfermedad