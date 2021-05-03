ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-SPAHN

German Health Minister Spahn gives a statement on coronavirus

Start: 03 May 2021 12:30 GMT

End: 03 May 2021 13:30 GMT

BERLIN – German Health Minister Spahn gives a statement following a special cabinet meeting on measures against the spread of the coronavirus

SCHEDULE

1230GMT - Statement begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com