COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 2 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--USA-BIDEN

Por
REUTERSMAY 03
3 de Mayo de 2021

Biden returns to White House after weekend in Delaware

Start: 03 May 2021 01:20 GMT

End: 03 May 2021 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. President Joe Biden returns to the White House after spending the weekend at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El servicio militar en Rusia se convirtió en una temible arma contra la oposición

El servicio militar en Rusia se convirtió en una temible arma contra la oposición

Coronavirus en México al 2 de mayo: 65 muertos en las últimas 24 horas

Zarpó La Montaña, el navío donde viaja el Escuadrón 421 rumbo a Europa para llevar mensaje zapatista

México registró 2,370 asesinatos durante abril

Quién es Alison González, la goleadora que supera los número de Alexis Canelo en el Guardianes 2021

DEPORTES

Quién es Alison González, la goleadora que supera los número de Alexis Canelo en el Guardianes 2021

Quién es Alison González, la goleadora que supera los número de Alexis Canelo en el Guardianes 2021

El Zenit se consagró campeón en Rusia y Deadpool recibió una medalla en la premiación

El polémico mensaje de América con el que encendió a la afición de Cruz Azul

¿La atajada del año? Con la punta de los dedos, Sebastián Torrico evitó el empate de Godoy Cruz ante San Lorenzo y se convirtió en viral

Cuáles son los escenarios que tiene Pumas contra América para alcanzar el repechaje

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El padre de Britney Spears declaró demente a su hija para controlar sus finanzas

El padre de Britney Spears declaró demente a su hija para controlar sus finanzas

Latin Lover envió conmovedor mensaje a su esposa recién hospitalizada: “En las no tan buenas”

Lucía Méndez se decepcionó el día que conoció a Brad Pitt: “Lo vi chiquitito”

“No quisiera estar en sus pantalones”: Alberto Vázquez opinó sobre la acusación por agresión sexual de Enrique Guzmán

Allisson Lozz, ex estrella juvenil de Televisa, se sinceró sobre un fuerte episodio de acné: “La autoestima se me vino al suelo”

TENDENCIAS

Secuelas post COVID-19: el calvario de una joven española que sufre una tos persistente y poco común

Secuelas post COVID-19: el calvario de una joven española que sufre una tos persistente y poco común

Arte sustentable orientado a la gastronomía: cómo es el proyecto de dos argentinos 100% eco-friendly

Alarmante advertencia de un médico sobre la segunda ola en Tucumán: “A este paso vamos a terminar decidiendo quién vive y quién muere”

Qué es el “coronapase”, el pase que permite a Dinamarca reabrir actividades y que puede convertirse un ejemplo para otros países

Científicos descubrieron en Brasil una nueva especie de sapo extremadamente venenoso