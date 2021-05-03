COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 3 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY BRITAIN-G7/FOREIGN-RAAB

REUTERS
3 de Mayo de 2021

Raab and Blinken briefing ahead of G7 ministers meeting

Start: 03 May 2021 16:14 GMT

End: 03 May 2021 17:00 GMT

LONDON - British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab hosts news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken ahead of hosting the first meeting of G7 foreign ministers in two years

SCHEDULE:

1610GMT - News conference begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

