Visitors leave with nothing, as Bordeaux secure 1-0 home win against Rennes

Bordeaux eased past Rennes in a 1-0 victory on Sunday at the Matmut Atlantique Stadiums. Bordeaux were looking to get back winning ways, following a previous defeat to FC Lorient whilst Rennes were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Dijon FCO and Angers SCO. At the moment, Bordeaux and Rennes are 15th, (39 points) and 7th, (54 points), spots respectively, after 35 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Les Girondins, with Sekou Mara giving Bordeaux the lead, 11 minutes in and seeing the first half out 1-0. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 1-0.

For Bordeaux, Amadou Traore, Hatem Ben Arfa, Remi Oudin, Issouf Sissokho and Jimmy Briand, came on for Sekou Mara, Samuel Kalu, Mehdi Zerkane, Tom Lacoux and Hwang Ui-Jo. Rennes brought on Faitout Maouassa, Sehrou Guirassy, Romain Del Castillo, Clement Grenier and Brandon Soppy, to replace Dalbert, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Martin Terrier, Flavien Tait and Hamari Traore.

The referee booked Tom Lacoux, Loris Benito, Issouf Sissokho and Edson Mexer from Bordeaux. Rennes had the worst of it though, with Flavien Tait seeing yellow, and Steven Nzonzi then sent off with a red.

Bordeaux will next travel to Nantes, while Rennes will face Paris Saint-Germain at home.