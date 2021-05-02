COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 2 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Saint-Étienne earn hard-fought win over Montpellier

Montpellier left with questions after ASSE celebrate an away win

Por
Newsroom Infobae
2 de Mayo de 2021

Saint-Étienne strolled past Montpellier with a 2-1 win on Sunday at the Stade de la Mosson. Both Montpellier and ASSE arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Montpellier were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Nice while ASSE lost 2-1 in the last match they played against Brest. As it stands, Montpellier are currently 8th with 47 points from 35 matches, while ASSE sit in 12th, with 42 points from 35.

La Paillade started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Andy Delort finding the net after only 6 minutes. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Romain Hamouma equalised for ASSE at the 16 minute mark, finalising the first half 1-1.

Saints started the second half with renewed vigour, thanks to an early goal from Mathieu Debuchy in the 50th minute. When the final wisthle blew, the result was 2-1 to ASSE.

For Montpellier, Stephy Mavididi, Keagan Dolly, Samy Benchama and Petar Skuletic, came on for Sepe Elye Wahi, Joris Chotard, Clement Vidal and Gaetan Laborde. ASSE replaced Arnaud Nordin, Romain Hamouma, Wahbi Khazri and Denis Bouanga for Kevin Monnet-Paquet, Adil Aouchiche, Zaydou Youssouf and Charles Abi.

There were bookings for Samy Benchama and Keagan Dolly from Montpellier, and Gabriel Silva, for ASSE.

Montpellier will next travel to RC Strasburg, while ASSE will face Olympique de Marseille at home.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

DEPORTES
FÚTBOL
LIGUE 1

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Orgullo mexicano: las clavadistas Alejandra Orozco y Gabriela Agúndez consiguieron pase olímpico para Tokio 2020

Orgullo mexicano: las clavadistas Alejandra Orozco y Gabriela Agúndez consiguieron pase olímpico para Tokio 2020

Allisson Lozz, ex estrella juvenil de Televisa, se sinceró sobre un fuerte episodio de acné: “La autoestima se me vino al suelo”

Programa Ciudad al Aire Libre será permanente en CDMX; se adaptará para la temporada de lluvias

Netflix México: “Selena: la Serie”, “Quién mató a Sara” y otros grandes estrenos que llegan en mayo

Checo Pérez fue elegido el “piloto del día” en el GP de Portugal

DEPORTES

Orgullo mexicano: las clavadistas Alejandra Orozco y Gabriela Agúndez consiguieron pase olímpico para Tokio 2020

Orgullo mexicano: las clavadistas Alejandra Orozco y Gabriela Agúndez consiguieron pase olímpico para Tokio 2020

De la polémica por el punto extra en la batalla Hamilton-Verstappen al error de Mazepin que casi le cuesta caro al Checo Pérez: las perlitas de la Fórmula 1

Edson Álvarez se coronó campeón de la Eredivise con el Ajax de Amsterdam

Miles de fanáticos del Manchester United invadieron Old Trafford y provocaron la suspensión del partido ante el Liverpool

El impresionante hattrick de Rodrigo Palacio a la Fiorentina a los 39 años

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Allisson Lozz, ex estrella juvenil de Televisa, se sinceró sobre un fuerte episodio de acné: “La autoestima se me vino al suelo”

Allisson Lozz, ex estrella juvenil de Televisa, se sinceró sobre un fuerte episodio de acné: “La autoestima se me vino al suelo”

Netflix México: “Selena: la Serie”, “Quién mató a Sara” y otros grandes estrenos que llegan en mayo

“¡Viva México!”: el video viral del rapero Snoop Dogg mientras escuchaba un corrido de Chalino Sánchez

Las conmovedoras fotos de la hija de Dulce María por el Día del Niño

El calvario de Megan Fox: de una infancia muy estricta al bullying en la adolescencia, los prejuicios de Hollywood y la pelea que la alejó del cine

TENDENCIAS

Arte sustentable orientado a la gastronomía: cómo es el proyecto de dos argentinos 100% eco-friendly

Arte sustentable orientado a la gastronomía: cómo es el proyecto de dos argentinos 100% eco-friendly

Alarmante advertencia de un médico sobre la segunda ola en Tucumán: “A este paso vamos a terminar decidiendo quién vive y quién muere”

Qué es el “coronapase”, el pase que permite a Dinamarca reabrir actividades y que puede convertirse un ejemplo para otros países

Científicos descubrieron en Brasil una nueva especie de sapo extremadamente venenoso

El bullying en Internet: qué es el ciberacoso y cómo detenerlo