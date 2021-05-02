Saint-Étienne earn hard-fought win over Montpellier

Saint-Étienne strolled past Montpellier with a 2-1 win on Sunday at the Stade de la Mosson. Both Montpellier and ASSE arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Montpellier were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Nice while ASSE lost 2-1 in the last match they played against Brest. As it stands, Montpellier are currently 8th with 47 points from 35 matches, while ASSE sit in 12th, with 42 points from 35.

La Paillade started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Andy Delort finding the net after only 6 minutes. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Romain Hamouma equalised for ASSE at the 16 minute mark, finalising the first half 1-1.

Saints started the second half with renewed vigour, thanks to an early goal from Mathieu Debuchy in the 50th minute. When the final wisthle blew, the result was 2-1 to ASSE.

For Montpellier, Stephy Mavididi, Keagan Dolly, Samy Benchama and Petar Skuletic, came on for Sepe Elye Wahi, Joris Chotard, Clement Vidal and Gaetan Laborde. ASSE replaced Arnaud Nordin, Romain Hamouma, Wahbi Khazri and Denis Bouanga for Kevin Monnet-Paquet, Adil Aouchiche, Zaydou Youssouf and Charles Abi.

There were bookings for Samy Benchama and Keagan Dolly from Montpellier, and Gabriel Silva, for ASSE.

Montpellier will next travel to RC Strasburg, while ASSE will face Olympique de Marseille at home.