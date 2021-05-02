COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Nîmes draw with Reims 2-2 at Stade Des Costieres

Nîmes failed to secure all three points at home stadium against Reims on Sunday

Por
Newsroom Infobae
2 de Mayo de 2021

Nîmes were held to 2-2 draw by Reims down on Sunday at Stade Des Costieres. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Nîmes were hoping to get something from this game after losing 2-1 to RC Lens in their previous fixture. Reims, on the other hand, had lost their previous match against Olympique de Marseille. As things stand, Nîmes are in 19th place on the table and has 32 points while Reims sit in 11th with 42 points after 35 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Reims, thanks to Nathanael Mbuku finding the net, 30 minutes in. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Renaud Ripart equalised for Les Crocodiles just before half-time. The score at half time was 1-1.

Nîmes took the lead in the second half, with Moussa Kone finding the net after 71 minutes. In the end though, their lead was short lived, as Alexis Flips equalised for The Red and Whites in the 80th minute, leaving the final score at 2-2.

For Nîmes, Lamine Fomba, Niclas Eliasson, Matteo Ahlinvi, Haris Duljevic and Patrick Burner, came on for Sidy Sarr, Yassine Benrahou, Lucas Deaux, Moussa Kone and Gaetan Paquiez. Reims brought on Dereck Kutesa, Alexis Flips and Kaj Sierhuis, to replace Arber Zeneli, Moreto Cassama and Nathanael Mbuku.

There were bookings for Gaetan Paquiez and Moussa Kone from Nîmes, and Arber Zeneli and Thibault De Smet, for Reims.

Nîmes will next play FC Metz away, with Reims facing AS Mónaco at home.

