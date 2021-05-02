COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 2 de Mayo de 2021
Kim Kardashian West y las últimas 5 fotos que han arrasado en Instagram

Por
Newsroom Infobae
2 de Mayo de 2021

Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) realizó en las últimas horas una serie de publicaciones en su cuenta de Instagramque no deberías pasar por alto. Los 5 posteos de historias y fotografías, alcanzaron más de 12.867.596 de interacciones entre sus fans.

Los posts más relevantes:



extended holiday



Back like we never left 👯‍♂️



I was saving this dress for vacay but whatevs I guess it’s for the gram



New @SKIMS PJ SLEEP is coming soon!!! I’ve never felt a fabric like this! This collection features a new super soft and slinky brushed loose knit fabric. These are our softest pajamas ever and I can’t wait for everyone to feel these. Drops Thursday, April 29 at 9AM PT. Available in 7 new styles, 4 colors, and sizes XXS-4X at SKIMS.COM



Sweet @alberelbaz8 When I heard the news of his passing today my heart broke. My first time to Paris I was surprised with a lunch with Alber and I almost fainted when he walked in. He was the most warm and welcoming. Alber dressed me for my first Vogue cover and gifted me with the cover dress to hold onto that memory forever. Then Alber and Lanvin dressed me to the first Met Ball I was invited to on my own. Our fittings were filled with laughs and hugs! What a sweet soul. I will cherish all of our memories forever. 🕊

Kimberly Noel Kardashian nació el 21 de octubre de 1980, comenzó a hacerse un hueco en el mundo de la fama a principios de la década de los 2000, cuando acaparaba portadas y photocalls en calidad de amiga de la también conocida socialité Paris Hilton. Kardashian apareció en múltiples ocasiones en el reality The Simple Life (2003-2007), el cual protagonizaban Paris Hilton y Nicole Richie.

Su prominencia aumentó a partir de 2007, año en el que estrenó junto a su familia un programa de telerrealidad en E! llamado Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Desde entonces ha lanzado múltiples fragancias y accesorios entre los que destacan sus marcas KKW Beauty o Skims. En 2016 llegó a ser portada de la revista Forbes como una de las empresarias más codiciadas del mundo. En la actualidad, luego de un acuerdo con la empresa Coty; su marca de cosméticos KKW BEAUTY está valorada en 1 billón de dólares.

