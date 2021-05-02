FC Metz win at the Stade Gaston Gerard, with a 5-1 victory

FC Metz on a 5-1 win against Dijon FCO on Sunday at the Stade Gaston Gerard. Both Dijon and Metz arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Dijon arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Rennes while Metz lost 3-1 in the last match they played against Paris Saint-Germain. After today's result, Dijon and Metz currently occupy 20th and 9th spots in the table, with 18 points and 46 points respectively after 35 matches.

The Maroons didn't take long to get on the score-sheet, with Lamine Gueye opening the rout at the 37 minute mark. However they weren't finished yet and Pape Matar Sarr made it 2-0 just before half-time, which saw the first half end 0-2.

Dijon started the second half with renewed vigour, with an early goal from Mama Balde in the 48th minute. However, Metz increased their advantage following a Chafik goal, 70 minutes in to make it 3-1. The momentum was now with Metz, who then scored again through a goal from Vagner, on 82 minutes to establish a 4-1. Metz then netted once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Dylan Bronn just before the final whistle to make it 5-1.

For Dijon, Frederic Sammaritano, Ngonda Muzinga, Mihai Dobre, Mounir Chouiar and Jacques Siwe, came on for Anibal Chala, Jonathan Panzo, Mama Balde, Eric Ebimbe and Wesley Lautoa. Metz brought on Thierry Ambrose, Farid Boulaya, Vagner, Victorien Angban and Youssef Maziz, to replace Pape Ndiaga Yade, Kevin N`Doram, Ibrahima Niane, Lamine Gueye and Pape Matar Sarr.

The referee booked Wesley Lautoa from Dijon and Bersant Celina went off with a red card, while Metz's Pape Ndiaga Yade also received a yellow.

Dijon will next travel to Angers SCO, while Metz will face Nîmes at home.