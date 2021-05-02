COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 2 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

FC Metz win at the Stade Gaston Gerard, with a 5-1 victory

Metz left to lick wounds, following Dijon’s visit on Sunday

Por
Newsroom Infobae
2 de Mayo de 2021

FC Metz on a 5-1 win against Dijon FCO on Sunday at the Stade Gaston Gerard. Both Dijon and Metz arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Dijon arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Rennes while Metz lost 3-1 in the last match they played against Paris Saint-Germain. After today's result, Dijon and Metz currently occupy 20th and 9th spots in the table, with 18 points and 46 points respectively after 35 matches.

The Maroons didn't take long to get on the score-sheet, with Lamine Gueye opening the rout at the 37 minute mark. However they weren't finished yet and Pape Matar Sarr made it 2-0 just before half-time, which saw the first half end 0-2.

Dijon started the second half with renewed vigour, with an early goal from Mama Balde in the 48th minute. However, Metz increased their advantage following a Chafik goal, 70 minutes in to make it 3-1. The momentum was now with Metz, who then scored again through a goal from Vagner, on 82 minutes to establish a 4-1. Metz then netted once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Dylan Bronn just before the final whistle to make it 5-1.

For Dijon, Frederic Sammaritano, Ngonda Muzinga, Mihai Dobre, Mounir Chouiar and Jacques Siwe, came on for Anibal Chala, Jonathan Panzo, Mama Balde, Eric Ebimbe and Wesley Lautoa. Metz brought on Thierry Ambrose, Farid Boulaya, Vagner, Victorien Angban and Youssef Maziz, to replace Pape Ndiaga Yade, Kevin N`Doram, Ibrahima Niane, Lamine Gueye and Pape Matar Sarr.

The referee booked Wesley Lautoa from Dijon and Bersant Celina went off with a red card, while Metz's Pape Ndiaga Yade also received a yellow.

Dijon will next travel to Angers SCO, while Metz will face Nîmes at home.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

DEPORTES
FÚTBOL
LIGUE 1

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El artista disidente cubano Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara fue trasladado a un hospital tras ocho días de huelga de hambre

El artista disidente cubano Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara fue trasladado a un hospital tras ocho días de huelga de hambre

Cómo ver los restos del cometa Halley desde México este 4 y 5 de mayo

El día que “Chabelo” golpeó y se burló de Eugenio Derbez durante su programa

Descartado: el partido entre Deportivo Cali y Tolima no se jugará este domingo por falta de garantías

La Juventus contra Udinese: cómo y dónde ver el partido de Cuadrado este domingo

DEPORTES

La Juventus contra Udinese: cómo y dónde ver el partido de Cuadrado este domingo

La Juventus contra Udinese: cómo y dónde ver el partido de Cuadrado este domingo

Fórmula 1: las espectaculares maniobras entre Hamilton y Verstappen en el Gran Premio de Portugal

Fin de una era: el Inter se proclamó campeón después de los 9 Scudettos consecutivos de la Juventus

Antes de la salvada de taco de Capaldo hubo penal de Agustín Rossi para Lanús no sancionado

Devastador nocaut en UFC: la técnica del codo giratorio que le hizo ganar miles de dólares a un luchador y se postula como una de las mejores finalizaciones del año

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El día que “Chabelo” golpeó y se burló de Eugenio Derbez durante su programa

El día que “Chabelo” golpeó y se burló de Eugenio Derbez durante su programa

Belinda sorprende a fans y se convierte en el rostro del semanario italiano Grazia: “No hay nada que no se pueda lograr cuando eres una princesa latina del pop”

“Te recuerdo con horror”: Talina Fernández reveló quién la orilló a salir de “Hoy”

Revelaron las propiedades incluidas en el testamento de José José, el “Príncipe de la canción”

Rita Macedo, la enigmática actriz del Cine de Oro que tras sufrir desamor y conflictos personales terminó con su vida en los noventa

TENDENCIAS

Científicos descubrieron en Brasil una nueva especie de sapo extremadamente venenoso

Científicos descubrieron en Brasil una nueva especie de sapo extremadamente venenoso

“Covidoso”, “esquizofrénico”, “chagásico”: ¿cómo hablar de las enfermedades sin estigmatizar a las personas que las padecen?

El bullying en Internet: qué es el ciberacoso y cómo detenerlo

Por qué el análisis de los niveles de anticuerpos pueden ser de gran ayuda para las personas infectadas con COVID-19 y los vacunados

Día Mundial del Atún: las mejores recetas para disfrutar de uno de los alimentos más ricos y nutritivos